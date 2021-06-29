In an endeavour to benefit the trip pass holders, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has extended the validity of the trip passes for the period equal to the validity lost during the recent lockdown period from May 10 to June 20.

"Extension of Validity of Trip Passes to compensate for the non-usage of the trip passes during lockdown period from 10.05.2021 to 20.06.2021," Chennai Metro Rail tweeted

Extension of Validity of Trip Passes to compensate for the non-usage of the trip passes during lockdown period from 10.05.2021 to 20.06.2021 pic.twitter.com/TI9qhJ38Lc — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) June 28, 2021

Chennai Metro has been operating its passenger services from June 21 post-lockdown imposed by the state government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government has announced more relaxations in lockdown norms for 27 districts including Chennai. Dispensing with the e-registration requirement in Chennai and three other nearby districts, the government said people could travel in autorickshaws and taxis without such prior approval. The state govt allowed Metro Rail services to resume with 50 per cent occupancy.

Meanwhile, the downward graph of Covid- 19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued on Monday, with the State witnessing a dip in both the new infections as well as active cases. The new cases dropped below the 5,000-mark at 4,804 taking the caseload to 24,70,678.

With 98 people succumbing to the infection, including 37 in private hospitals, the toll has risen to 32,388. Active cases stood at 40,954.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics