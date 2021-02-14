Chennai Metro offers free ride for a day. Here is why

Chennai Metro offers free ride for a day. Here is why1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 01:59 PM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension
- This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of ₹3770 crores and commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.
This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.
Following the inauguration, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had announced that rides for all passengers taking the green or blue line will be free starting 2 pm on Sunday. This will be valid up to 11 pm on the same day.
"In connection with Opening of the New Line in Phase-I Extension from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar tomorrow (14.02.2021), it has been decided by CMRL to provide a free ride to all passengers travelling in Metro Train on both Blue Line and Green Line post-inauguration," Chennai Metro had tweeted.
The Chennai Metro is a rapid transit system serving the city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is the third-largest metro system in India after Delhi Metro and Hyderabad Metro. The system commenced service in 2015 after partially opening the first phase of the project. The network consists of two colour-coded lines covering a length of 45.1 kilometres.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone for several others in different sectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu. Modi dedicated to the nation the Chennai BeachAttipattu fourth line and the Railway electrification of Villupuram CuddaloreMayiladuturaiThanjavur/Mayiladuturai Tiruvarur Single Line Sections. He also laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras, which will be built at nearby Thaiyur at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore in the first phase over an area of 2 lakh sqm and the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System.
