Chennai Metro offers free ride for a day. Here is why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone for several others in different sectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu. Modi dedicated to the nation the Chennai BeachAttipattu fourth line and the Railway electrification of Villupuram CuddaloreMayiladuturaiThanjavur/Mayiladuturai Tiruvarur Single Line Sections. He also laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras, which will be built at nearby Thaiyur at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore in the first phase over an area of 2 lakh sqm and the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System.