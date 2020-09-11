Chennai Metro: Over 24,000 passengers took the train since Sept 7

In a sign of increasing patronage, as many as 24,354 passengers travelled in the Metrorail here since services resumed, authorities have said. More than 24,000 passengers used the Metro train services as of Wednesday since operations resumed on September 7. On the opening day, 5,033 passengers used the metro services.

A total of 18,769 passengers travelled using Smart Card ticketing system and 637 utilised the QR code ticketing system till September 9, a Chennai Metrorail release on Thursday said.

"As part of encouraging contactless ticketing measure to minimise the spread of COVID-19, CMRL has decided to extend a 20 per cent discount on QR Code ticketing," for single, return, group and trip passes from Friday.

This is to encourage passengers to avoid queuing up at stations and they could download the CMRL mobile app for using the QR code ticketing system. Travel card readers have been installed at all Metro Stations for passengers to avoid queuing in front of customer counters and ticket vending machines.

CMRL requested passengers to co-operate with its security, ticketing and other staffers for a safe and smooth travel in its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and maintain social distancing. Chennai Metro rail services resumed from Washermenpet to Airport on Monday and between St Thomas Mount and M G R Central Metro via Koyambedu on Wednesday.

Considering several requests, CMRL said it extended its services till 9 pm from the previous 8 pm effective Thursday and services start at 7 am.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via