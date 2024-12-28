Metro services in Chennai will operate on a regular timetable Saturday after the Vijay Antony concert was canceled. Services had earlier been extended for concert attendees.

Metro services in Chennai will run as per regular timetable on Saturday following the cancellation of a Vijay Antony concert. CMRL had earlier announced an extension of services to accommodate attendees passing through Meenambakkam metro station till midnight. The New Year 2025 concert will be rescheduled for a later date — but no details have been made available on booking platforms till now.

“Attendees who have sponsored Metro Travel tickets for the show will not be able to avail today. Metro train service will be available as per regular timetable schedule only," wrote the official Chennai Metro handle on X.

Popular Tamil musician Vijay Antony had been slated to perform at the AM Jain College Grounds in Meenambakkam on Saturday evening — with the cancellation being announced mere hours before the event. The listing page for the event on Insider suggests that it will be rescheduled for a later date with a different venue.

The update from Chennai Metro came a day after the department announced a collaboration with the event organisers — Noise and Grains Private Limited — to help attendees. It was not immediately clear whether a fresh extension would be announced once a new date and venue was revealed for the concert.

Those who booked their tickets through the Insider or District platforms were given exclusive digital metro passes for a round-trip journey from their nearest station to the Meenambakkam metro stop near the venue. An official release explained that each pass would be valid for a full trip with two entries and two exits — on the day of the event.