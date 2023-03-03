Chennai Metro: Trains between Chennai Central to airport currently suspended due to technical glitch. Details here3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
- CMRL has said that technical team is on the site resolving the problem.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on 3 March has temporarily suspended the metro route between Chennai Central to Chennai airport due to technical difficulties.
CMRL has said that technical team is on the site resolving the problem. They have also advised commuters to disembark and change trains at Alandur in order to reach airport.
In a tweet, CMRL wrote, “Due to technical difficulties, intercorridor trains between Central and Airport are currently suspended. The CMRL technical team is on the site resolving the problem. Passengers are advised to disembark and change trains at Alandur in order to reach airport. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."
In another update, CMRL has also stated that train movement in Blue line from Wimco Nagar to Airport will also be normalised shortly.
Many commuters also commented on the issue and said they are facing lot of problem due to this. One user wrote, “Terrible. So much crowd to board the upcoming trains. Ppl are flowing in the blue line now." Another passenger wrote, “Metro is operating with complete inefficiency, today lot of passengers stranded due to unannounced suspension of service. Frequency is at poor level already, no lessons learnt. Their moto is people to suffer."
Some also complained. “Monthly twice or thrice facing the same issue. That too on weekdays." “Almost one hour inside the cabin from the time boarded at LIC station."
On 1 March, CMRL shared the number of commuters travelled in Chennai metro for the month on February. A total of 66,69, 282 travelled in February as compared to 66,07, 458 in January. Apart from this, it also said that on 10 February, the metro saw the highest number of passengers travelling which was 2,61,668.
Earlier in January, the Chennai Airport Authority along with CMRL planned to introduce check-in for airports at select metro stations to facilitate hassle-free check-in. While speaking to ANI, Chennai Airport Authority Director Sharad Kumar said that this initiative would reduce crowd at airport check-in if 50 percent of people preferred to reach the airport by metro train.
To facilitate the air commuters Chennai Airport Authority along with CMRL is planning to introduce check-in at Chennai-selected Metro stations. This would help commuters to board planes hassle-free. Kumar also mentioned that this is a pre-conceived plan and we are expecting a CMRL feasibility study by this month's end and looking forward for a trial run by March.
Sharad Kumar said, "After COVID we are getting the traffic increasing. We are seeing a good footfall. A lot of people find it difficult to reach the airport with their baggage. We have a discussion with CMRL, they also came up with the idea to check in with select metros".
He also mentioned this could provide hassle-free boarding as anytime commuters can come to the airport and this could reduce traffic on airport roads which may also be the reason for pollution control.
"If 50pc of people decide to come by Metro, the metro also would get more people. As of now we have talked to and finalised Indigo, Air India, and Vistara airlines to provide this facility. This is a pre-conceived plan where 65 percent of traffic at Chennai is domestic crowd," Sharad Kumar added.
(With inputs from agencies)
