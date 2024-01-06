Chennai Metro will start rail work from Sunday, resulting in traffic diversion. According to an official notification by Chennai Metro, three stretches will be closed from 7 January. These include Royapettah High Road (Ajantha Junction to RK Salai X Royapettah High Road); RK Mutt Road ( Luz Junction to Thirumylai MRTS) and ( Thiruvenkadam Street Junction to Grace Super Market).

Diversion due to Chennai Metro work:

Stretch 1: Royapettah High Road (Ajantha junction to RK Salai X Royapettah 1 Point)

Vehicles coming from GRH Point to RK Salai (Royapettah 1 point) via Ajantha Junction diverted towards V.P Raman Road Right - Judge Jumbulingam Street - Right - RK Salai.

Vehicles coming from Royapettah High Road towards GRH Royapettah Bridge Service road- Left Niligris junction Academy service road - Right - TTK Road - Gowdiya Mutt Road.

V.P Raman Road (VM Street Jn to Judge Jumbulingam Street), V.M Street, Judge Jumbulingam Street will be made "One Way" for all vehicles.

Heavy vehicles restriction from Ajantha Junction to Indian Bank Junction via ADMK Party Office.

Stretch 2: RK Mutt Road (Luz Junction to Thirumylai MRTS)

Vehicles coming from RK Salai, on Royapettah High Road towards Mandaiveli junction via Luz junction, diverted at Luz junction- Right Luz Church road turn left D'Silva road- Bakthavachalam street- Warren road- Right -St Mary's road Turn left CP Ramasamy road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from RK Mutt Road towards Royapettah High Road diverted at Venkatesa Agraharam Street (Sai Baba temple street) - left -Dr. Ranga road-right-East Abiramapuram 1st Street- Luz Avenue and join Luz Church road proceed to PS Sivasamy salai right Sulivan Garden Street- left-Royapettah High Road.

East Mada Street, Venkatesa Agragaram street (Sai Baba temple street), Dr Ranga Road upto East Abiramapuram 1st street, Luz Avenue 1st Street, Luz Avenue, Mundagakanniamman Koil street will be made "One Way" for all Vehicles. Kalvi varu street one way to be changed in reverse direction.

Two way allowed in North Mada Street from C.P.Koil Junction to RK Mutt Road Junction.

MTC mini buses originating from Mylapore through RK Mutt road will take left at Mandaiveli Post Office- Mandaiveli street- Turn right- Norton Road - take left-South Canal Bank road.

Stretch 3: RK Mutt Road (Thiruvenkadam Street Junction to Grace Super Market)

Diverted vehicles coming from Warren road- turn right- St. Mary's road turn left CP Ramasamy road - Kaliappa junction- Proceed straight to RA Puram 3rd cross street- Kamarajar Salai- Left Srinivasa Avenue- Join RK Mutt road towards Greenways Junction to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Greenways Junction to Mandaiveli will be diverted at RK Mutt Road Left Thiruvengadam street - Thiruvengadam street extension- VK Iyer Road Devanathan street Right St. Marys road Left RK Mutt road.

MTC buses terminating at Mandaiveli - From Warren Road - turn St. Mary's Road Turn left Sringeri Mutt road and reach left Mandaiveli Bus terminus via VK Iyer road.

Srinivasa Avenue, Thiruvengadam street, Thiruvengadam street Extn, School Road, will made "One Way".

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!