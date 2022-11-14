Indian Railways began operating the fifth and South India's first Vande Bharat Express from 12 November. However, the semi-high speed train which is capable of running at a speed of 180 kmph has been capped at 130 kmph due to the track conditions. The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express is the slowest Vande Bharat Express when it comes to the average speed of all the five Vande Bharat Express operating in the country. The average speed of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express ranges from 75-77kmph. Indian Railways is now planning to increase the average speed of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train in the next six months.
The New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express has the top average speed of 95 kmph, while the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar has an average speed of 84kmph, followed by ), New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express at 82 kmph and recently introduced New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express running with an average speed of 79kmph.
Indian Railways plan to increase the speed of Vande Bharat Express:
The maximum permissible speed in Chennai –Bengaluru is currently 110 kmph. The work for increasing the speed to 130 kmph in Chennai - Arakkonam section is already completed. Indian Railways' Southern Railway zone has taken steps for obtaining sanction for the same from competent authority.
"In the Arakkonam –Jolarpettai-Bengaluru section work has already commenced for increasing the speed to 130 kmph. This is expected to be completed by April 2023. once this is done, the average speed of Vande bharat and other trains will also be raised, resulting in further easing of time for passengers," according to a statement by Southern Railway zone by Indian Railways.
According to Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat service will be a boon for passengers especially businessmen and diplomats who travel regularly on Chennai – Bengaluru – Mysuru corridor. The Vande Bharat train would cover Chennai – Bengaluru (336 Km) in 4 hrs and 30 minutes and between Chennai – Mysuru in 6 hrs and 40 minutes as against 4 hours and 45 minutes (Chennai –Bengaluru ) and 7 hours (Chennai –Mysuru) being clocked by Shatabdi Express.
Ticket fare of Vande Bharat Express:
The ticket fare of Vande Bharat Express is cheaper than Shatabdi Express services. For instance, the ticket fare in AC Chair Car by Vande Bharat Express is Rs.940 only compared to Rs. 1130 in AC Chair Car coach of Shatabdi Express. In other segments, the difference is marginal only, ranging from Rs.15 upto Rs.405 (an average difference of around Rs.200). Features of Vande Bharat Express New Vande Bharat rake is a Semi High speed train indigenously manufactured, under "Make in lndia" by the lntegral Coach Factory, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and offers a myriad of superior aircraft-like travelling experience. lt is equipped with advanced and safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System called ‘Kavach’.
All coaches are equipped with automatic doors, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. All toilets are of bio-vacuum type. Every coach has a pantry with facility to serve hot meals, hot and cold beverages.It also has Wi-Fi content on-demand facility and every coach is equipped with 32" screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. For the convenience of differently-abled passengers, facilities such as seat handles with seat numbers in Braille letters, reclining seats in all classes and 180 degree rotating seats in Executive Cars have been provided. This train has also been provided with four platform side cameras outside the coach, including rear view cameras. The improved Vande Bharat Express weighs 392 tons as compared to the previous version of 430 tons.
The train has a composition of 16 coaches which include 14 Chair Cars and 2 Executive Chair Cars. The total seating capacity is 1128.
