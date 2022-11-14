All coaches are equipped with automatic doors, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. All toilets are of bio-vacuum type. Every coach has a pantry with facility to serve hot meals, hot and cold beverages.It also has Wi-Fi content on-demand facility and every coach is equipped with 32" screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. For the convenience of differently-abled passengers, facilities such as seat handles with seat numbers in Braille letters, reclining seats in all classes and 180 degree rotating seats in Executive Cars have been provided. This train has also been provided with four platform side cameras outside the coach, including rear view cameras. The improved Vande Bharat Express weighs 392 tons as compared to the previous version of 430 tons.