Indian Railways today started the trial run of to be launched Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express from Chennai's MG Ramachandran Central Railway station. The Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the first such indigenously-built high-speed rail in the southern part of India and the country's fifth.

