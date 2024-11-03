Chennai news: The couple employing the minor girl as domestic help was detained by police over reported wounds from branding with an iron box. Aminjikarai police have registered a case, and a probe is ongoing.

Chennai news: A couple from Chennai have been arrested after their minor teenage maid was found murdered with torture marks on her body, including hot iron brand and cigarette burns, as per multiple reports.

According to a PTI report, the 15-year-old deceased was from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district. She was found dead under “mysterious circumstances" in the house where she was employed as a domestic help, police said on November 2.

The Chennai couple who hired the deceased girl have been detained, according to police. They added that the girl was found with wounds on her body, reportedly caused due to branding with an iron box.

The Aminjikarai police have registered a case in the matter, and the investigation is ongoing, it added.

Alleged Torture Further, according to a report by News18, the teen was allegedly “tortured" and “murdered"; and her body was found in the toilet of the house in the city's Aminjikarai locality. The accused were identified as Mohammad Nishad and Nasiya, who were nabbed after allegedly being on the run.

The report cited police sources saying that the deceased was allegedly subjected to torture, such as burns from hot iron and cigarette butts and succumbed to her injuries.

It added that the deceased is survived by a widowed mother.

According to an NDTV report, police are awaiting a postmortem report from the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, after which the reason for the girl's death can be ascertained.

Further, the New Indian Express reported that Greater Chennai Police are likely to slap charges under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST PoA) Act against the accused. A full statement on the arrest is also expected soon.

(With inputs from PTI)