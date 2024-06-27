Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: AIADMK holds hunger strike demanding CBI inquiry; death toll stands at 63

AIADMK leaders and members in Chennai staged a hunger strike on Thursday to protest against the DMK Government following the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which resulted in the loss of 63 lives.

AIADMK leaders further demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident, ANI reported.

AIADMK Senior Leader C. Ponnaiyan said, “Our demand is the dismissal of Stalin government to begin with. Taking legal action against the atrocities of illicit drugs, which are being distilled by DMK functionaries only. There is full support of Stalin and his government…”

AIADMK leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi Palaniswami and other senior leaders are participating in the strike.

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said, “CBI enquiry should be conducted and till it is handed over to the CBI we will continue our agitation...Democracy is being killed. In the Assembly, we have not been given the opportunity to raise this issue...This is the burning issue of Tamil Nadu.”

AIADMK Senior Leader and Former Minister C Vijayabaskar says, “There is no provision to raise our voice in the Assembly forum. So, now we have turned to the public forum...We need to find the root cause, and who all are involved...CBI is the right agency to find the root cause.”

A resolution was also passed on Wednesday in the assembly to suspend AIADMK for disrupting the assembly proceedings.

Speaker Appavu stated, “Many important issues need to be discussed in the Assembly. The caste census resolution is to be passed. The CM also felt that the Opposition must be part of this. So, the CM intervened and requested not to suspend AIADMK MLAs for the entire session. As per rule 56, AIADMK gave a motion for adjournment. But they are not ready to listen to what I am saying.”

He added, “We never stopped AIADMK leaders from speaking in the assembly. But they should speak at the required time. It is painful to see in a democratic assembly, the AIADMK leaders keep on disrupting the proceedings. If this continues, how will other MLAs speak about their constituency?”

As of Wednesday evening, the death toll from the hooch tragedy has risen to 63, according to data from the Kallakurichi District Collectorate.

Currently, a total of 78 individuals are receiving treatment across various hospitals in the state. Among them, 48 are admitted at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital, while 66 have been discharged from the same facility, as confirmed by hospital authorities.

Additionally, 9 individuals are receiving treatment in Puducherry, 18 in Salem District, 1 in Royapettah Hospital Chennai, and 2 in Villupuram District, all at government hospitals.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Assembly passed a resolution to suspend AIADMK for their disruptive behaviour during proceedings.

Overall, 88 people have been discharged from hospitals across Tamil Nadu following treatment for complications arising from consuming illicit liquor. The total number of individuals affected by this incident has now risen to 229.