Chennai news: On-duty doctor stabbed 7 times by patient’s son. Details here

An on-duty doctor was gravely injured after a patient's son stabbed him seven times at a government hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. The doctor, owns a specialisation in oncology and is a heart patient, is currently undergoing treatment in ICU, reported NDTV.

The attack reportedly took place in the Outpatient Department (OPD) of the hospital after the attacker suspected that the doctor had prescribed incorrect medicine to his father.

Later in the day, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the Kalaignar Centenary Multy speciality government hospital, where the incident took place. The minister met the victim and said that the attacker used a small knife he was carrying secretly.