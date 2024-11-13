Chennai news: On-duty doctor stabbed 7 times by patient’s son. Details here

An on-duty doctor was attacked by a visitor in a Chennai hospital on Wednesday after he thought that the doctor had prescribed his father incorrect medicine.

Published13 Nov 2024, 12:56 PM IST
A doctor was stabbed seven times in Tamil Nadu
A doctor was stabbed seven times in Tamil Nadu

An on-duty doctor was gravely injured after a patient's son stabbed him seven times at a government hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. The doctor, owns a specialisation in oncology and is a heart patient, is currently undergoing treatment in ICU, reported NDTV. 

The attack reportedly took place in the Outpatient Department (OPD) of the hospital after the attacker suspected that the doctor had prescribed incorrect medicine to his father.

Later in the day, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the Kalaignar Centenary Multy speciality government hospital, where the incident took place. The minister met the victim and said that the attacker used a small knife he was carrying secretly.

The development has come months after doctors across the country have been protesting for regulations for the protections of medicos post the murder and rape of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical Hosptial in Kolkata.

Chennai news: On-duty doctor stabbed 7 times by patient's son. Details here

