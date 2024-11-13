Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Chennai news: On-duty doctor stabbed 7 times by patient's son. Details here
BREAKING NEWS

Chennai news: On-duty doctor stabbed 7 times by patient's son. Details here

Livemint

An on-duty doctor was attacked by a visitor in a Chennai hospital on Wednesday after he thought that the doctor had prescribed his father incorrect medicine.

A doctor was stabbed seven times in Tamil Nadu

An on-duty doctor was seriously injured after a patient's son stabbed him seven times at a government hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. The doctor, owns a specialisation in oncology and is a heart patient, is currently undergoing treatment in ICU, reported NDTV.

The attack reportedly took place in the Outpatient Department (OPD) of Kalaignar Centenary Hospital after the attacker suspected that the doctor had prescribed incorrect medicine to his father.

Later in the day, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the Kalaignar Centenary Multy speciality government hospital, where the incident took place. The minister met the victim and said that the attacker used a small knife he was carrying secretly.

The development has come months after doctors across the country have been protesting for regulations for the protections of medicos post the murder and rape of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical Hosptial in Kolkata.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.