Chennai news: Over ₹4 crore seized from Tambaram railway station, BJP candidate involved
Chennai news: Over ₹4 crore seized from Tambaram railway station, BJP candidate involved

Edited By Alka Jain

Chennai news: The three men who had around eight bags boarded the train in Egmore. The police and flying squad on duty in Tambaram hurried to the Tambaram railway station at around 9 pm on Saturday.

Chennai news: Over 4 crore seized from Tambaram railway station, BJP candidate involved. (File Photo)

As many as three passengers were detained at Tambaram railway station from the Nellai Express train with over 4 crore cash in Chennai on Saturday night, the officials said as quoted by AajTak. 

The three men who had around eight bags boarded the train in Egmore. After getting the information, the police and flying squad on duty in Tambaram hurried to the Tambaram railway station at around 9 pm yesterday. 

The accused were identified as S Sathish (33) from Agaram, his brother S Navin (31) and S Perumal (26) of Thoothukudi. Upon searching the second-class AC coach (A1), it was discovered that the bags they were carrying were filled with cash, all 500 notes, the report said. 

Following this, police detained all three suspects at the police station and alerted the income tax department. As per AajTak  reports, the IT teams will question the accused either on Sunday or on Monday. 

The cops also started search operations in Kilpauk, Triplican, and Saligramam, and places linked to Tirunelveli BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran. The report stated that the passengers kept the cash at places linked to the BJP leader before it was taken to Egmore railway station. 

Currently, the investigation is underway to ascertain whether the passengers carried the cash to distribute in Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency ahead of Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases beginning on April 19. 

The 39 constituencies of Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the first phase of general elections 2024, that is, April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. 

These include Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kanchipuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thiruvannamalai, Arani, Vilupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and more. 

Published: 07 Apr 2024, 10:41 AM IST
