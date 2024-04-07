Chennai news: Over ₹4 crore seized from Tambaram railway station, BJP candidate involved
Chennai news: The three men who had around eight bags boarded the train in Egmore. The police and flying squad on duty in Tambaram hurried to the Tambaram railway station at around 9 pm on Saturday.
As many as three passengers were detained at Tambaram railway station from the Nellai Express train with over ₹4 crore cash in Chennai on Saturday night, the officials said as quoted by AajTak.
