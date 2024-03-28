Chennai news: Sekhmet Bar roof collapses leaving three dead; rescue ops underway

Chennai news: The officials have said that the bar was a functional one

Three people have been killed after the false ceiling inside a club in Chennai's Alwarpet area collapsed on Thursday.

"The false ceiling inside Sekhmet club in Chennai collapsed. Rescue operation underway," Chennai's Additional Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner East Zone, Dharmaraj said that the deceased were workers of the club.

He also the police and begun investigation in the matter, and will only be able to ascertain the cause after that.

"Three deaths have been reported. We have started the investigation. We can only find out if there is a case against anyone once the reason is known. Based on the investigation, if there is any responsibility to be fixed that will be done. The debris has been cleared, and we have checked the spot. All three are the workers of the Club," Dharmaraj told ANI.

The officials have said that the bar was a functional one.

Although the reason for the collapse of the roof has not been made clear, reports have suggested that metro rail work was underway opposite the bar.

To this, Sinha told NDTV that the police is investigating all angles.

"We are checking if any major impactful operation was underway around that time in the metro rail work," he said.

