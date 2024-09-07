Chennai news: Sermon promoting superstition sparks uproar, govt school headmasters transferred

A motivational speaker in Chennai faced backlash for promoting superstition during classes, leading to demonstrations and the transfer of two school headmasters. Political leaders have demanded action against the speaker and support for a visually impaired teacher who challenged him.

Published7 Sep 2024, 08:39 PM IST
A motivational speaker sparked outrage in Chennai this week after delivering sermons promoting superstition. The addresses have since sparked demonstration against the 'Spiritual Awakening classes' and prompted the transfer of two government school headmasters. The incident has also taken a political slant with several prominent leaders demanding action.

The speaker — self-styled as Mahavishnu — had claimed to be aware of mantras that wrought firestorms, cured various ills and enabled people to teleport. He also attributed various physical handicaps and social inequalities to sins committed during previous births. The Spiritual Awakening Classes were conducted within two government schools in Chennai by an NGO known as Paramporul Foundation.

Videos of the incident have since gone viral and also showed a visually handicapped teacher challenging the speaker and questioning his rather unscientific rhetoric.

“Our high-quality textbooks contain the best scientific ideas that students need to know. The teachers themselves can bring out the best ideas needed to face future challenges with confidence and sharpen the knowledge. Actions will be taken by the School Education Department to provide the necessary innovative training, social education with appropriate departmental experts and scholars.” said Chief Minister MK Stalin.

School education minister Mahesh Anbil Poyyamozhi also assured that action would be taken against the speaker for insulting a visually challenged teacher on the school campus.

"Strong action will be taken. Following the action, such events will never happen in Tamil Nadu. I am also to meet the teacher who argued with Mahavishnu" he said.

Meanwhile members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India and Students' Federation of India held a demonstration on Friday against the classes. The DYFI and SFI cadres also demanded strict action over the incident while they protested before the Ashok Nagar Government Higher Secondary School. School Education Department Chief Educational Officer S. Mars also held talks with protesters and assured action on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 08:39 PM IST
