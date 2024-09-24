Chennai News: Tamil film director Mohan G arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks on ‘Prasadam’

Trichy District Cybercrime Police arrested Tamil Film Director Mohan. G for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Panchamirtham(Prasad)

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Chennai News: Tamil film director Mohan G arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks on ‘Prasadam’(X)

Chennai news: Tamil Film Director Mohan. G has been arrested by the Trichy District Cybercrime Police on Tuesday, for allegedly making derogatory remarks on 'Panchamirtham' (Prasadam).

Trichy District SP Varun Kumar said that he was arrested in Chennai Tuesday morning and will be brought to Trichy.

Ashvathaman Allimuthu, the BJP President in Chennai claimed on X that the Tamil film director has been arrested without any prior notice. His family was also not informed about why he was arrested, on what grounds, and where he was being held, said Allimuthu.

Allimuthu further opined that under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin led DMK's rule, illegal arrests of dissidents have become rampant.

According to a report by Asianet News Tamil, Mohan G. was told to mix contraceptive pills while recording ‘Palani Panchamirtam’ video, and has been arrested for it. Further details about his arrest, are awaited, stated the report.

More about Mohan G.

Mohan G. had begun his career as a filmmaker in 2016. The film director is known for several Tamil hits like 'Pazhaya Vannarapettai', 'Thandavam', ‘Draupathi’, and others.

Keep checking here for more updates.

