As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the city for the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign, the Greater Chennai Police on April 9 imposed traffic restrictions in the city. It also requested the commuters to plan their journey as per traffic advisory to avoid vehicular congestion.

PM Modi will visit Chennai to hold a roadshow at Thiyagaraya Road in the city's T. Nagar locality today, April 9. The roadshow will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday. He will also address a public meeting in support of NDA candidates from Vellore, AC Shanmugam and Sowmiya Anbumani from Dharmapuri.

The police warned commuters of traffic congestion between 3 pm to 8 pm in some areas including Mount Poonamallee Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road, CIPET junction, GST Road, Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, 100 feet road, and T nagar.

“The movement of vehicles will remain prohibited on Thiyagaraya road 3 pm onwards as it has been declared as ‘sterile zone’. Parking facilities will also not be available on Thiyagaraya road, Venkata Narayana road, North Boag Road, and GN Chetty Road until the roadshow is completed," the traffic advisory read.

Some restricted routes include Mount Poonamallee road towards Anna Salai, Kathipara flyover to Saidapet, Tidel park to Gandhi Mandapam, CPT towards the airport and Gandhi Mandapam, Anna Statute towards Mount Road, CIPET towards Anna Salai, Vadapalani towards T.Nagar Valluvar kottam, and Pallavaram GST Road towards Kathipara.

Earlier, BJP state president K Annamalai had said the roadshow will be covering segments of both South Chennai and Central Chennai. Tamilisai Soundararjan is BJP's South Chennai candidate while Vinoj P Selvam is taking on DMK heavyweight Dayanidhi Maran from Central Chennai.

The BJP, which is heading a bloc that includes Pattali Makkal Katchi and Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar, is making all out efforts to put up a better electoral show this time, under the leadership of an aggressive and assertive Annamalai, who is contesting the polls from Coimbatore.

However, the saffron party has representation from Tamil Nadu in the outgoing House.

