Chennai news: Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi's roadshow for Lok Sabha elections. Details here
Chennai Police has issued traffic advisory to avoid vehicular congestion ahead of PM Modi's visit to the city for Lok Sabha poll campaign.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the city for the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign, the Greater Chennai Police on April 9 imposed traffic restrictions in the city. It also requested the commuters to plan their journey as per traffic advisory to avoid vehicular congestion.