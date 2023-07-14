comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Chennai power cut today: Check list of affected areas here
Back

On July 14, several areas in Chennai city will experience a power shutdown between 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance work. Previously, over 300 areas in the city faced power cuts on 13 July between 9 am to 2 pm due to ongoing maintenance activity scheduled by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). 

The affected areas are as follows:

  1. Porur: Rabbit Nagar, Sakthi Avenue, Kundrathur Road, Kovoor Srinivasa Nagar, Madha Nagar, Thangam Avenue, Balaji Nagar, Kollachery, Poosanikulam, Subulaxmi Nagar, Kothandam Nagar, SRMC Mahalakshmi Nagar, Officer Colony, Thirumurugan Nagar, and surrounding areas.
  2. Tambaram: Sithalapakkam, Noothencherry, Vengaivasal, Velavan Nagar, Rajakilpakkam, Venkataraman Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Pammal, Annai Therasa Street, Kamarajapuram, EB Colony, Shankar Nagar, Adam Nagar, Moovendar Nagar, Kovilambakkam, Veeramani Nagar, Nanmangalam, Manikandan Nagar, Kulakarai Street, Sathya Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road, TNSCB Nookampalayam, Valluvar Nagar, Vivekanandhar Nagar, and surrounding areas.
  3. IT corridor: Thoraipakkam, Anna Street, MGR Street, Rangasamy Street, Eswaran Salai, and surrounding areas.
  4. Adyar: All areas in RA Puram, Thiruvanmiyur, and Kottivakkam Substations.
  5. Vyasarpadi: Industrial Estate, Market Street, EH Road, Sastri Nagar, Vyasar Nagar, Pudhu Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sathyamurthy Nagar, Samiyarthottam, Sharma Nagar, and surrounding areas.
  6. Redhills: Threethakaranpattu, Bhavani Nagar, Naravarikuppam, Redhills Bus stand backside. 

Also read: Chennai vendor sells tomato at 20/kg for a day amid soaring price

Residents in these areas should anticipate a power shutdown on July 14 due to the maintenance work being carried out, reported News Minute.

Also read: Chennai man caught in Rs176 crore tax fraud while trying to flee country: Report

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 07:49 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout