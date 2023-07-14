Chennai power cut today: Check list of affected areas here1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Power shutdown in several areas of Chennai city on July 14 due to maintenance work. Residents in affected areas should anticipate the shutdown.
On July 14, several areas in Chennai city will experience a power shutdown between 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance work. Previously, over 300 areas in the city faced power cuts on 13 July between 9 am to 2 pm due to ongoing maintenance activity scheduled by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).
