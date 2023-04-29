Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai will face power cuts today, April 29, due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in several areas of the city.

The areas in Chennai that will face power cuts today include Tambaram, Guindy, Nanganallur, TG Nagar, Vanuvampet, Vyasarpadi, and Moovarasanpet.

In Moovarasanpet, MMTC Colony Main Road, Subramanian Nagar, Sabapathi Nagar; Pallikaranai - Madipakkam, LIC Nagar, and Sri Nagar will witness a power cut today.

In Nanganallur, B V Nagar (10th to 19th Street), Nehru colony, and NGO Colony.

In Tambaram, Padmanaba Street, Kannadasan Street, Srinivasa Nagar, Kadapperi - Chitlapakkam 1st main road, Ramachandra Road, and MIT.

In Guindy, Ramapuram - IPC Colony, Nesapakkam, MGR Nagar, KK Nagar, Ponnurangam Salai (Valasaravakkam), Manapakkam, Kolappakkam, and Poothappedu.

In TG Nagar, Puzuthivakkam, Ponniamman Koil Street, Puzhuthivakkam Panchath Board Office, 25,26,27,28 Thillai Ganga Street, and 2nd main road in Nanganallur will have a power cut today.

In Vanuvampet, Andal Nagar 1st Main Road, Nethji Colony while in Alandur, Erikkarai Street, Parthasarathy Nagar 1st to 11th Street.

In Vyasarpadi, Mathur - Manjambakkam All Street, Assissi Nagar All Street, and Chettimedu.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) was formed on July 1, 1957 under section 54 of the Electricity (Supply) Act 1948 in the State of Tamil Nadu as a vertically integrated utility responsible for power generation, transmission and distribution. The electricity network has since been extended to all villages and towns throughout the State.

As per the provisions under the section 131 of the Electricity Act,2003 TNEB was restructured on 1.11.2010 into TNEB Limited; Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO); and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO).