Chennai: These areas will face power cut today, check full list1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 07:06 AM IST
The areas in Chennai that will face power cuts today include Tambaram, Guindy, Nanganallur, TG Nagar, Vanuvampet, Vyasarpadi, Moovarasanpet, and others. Check out the complete list in the story.
Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai will face power cuts today, April 29, due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in several areas of the city.
