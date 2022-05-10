Night long disrupted power supply in Chennai resumed today morning. DRM Chennai said that the signalling issues have been resolved and the power supply has been restored. The power supply was disrupted due to sudden heavy rains and gusty winds in the suburban sections of Chennai on Monday.

"We have restored the power supply and resolved the signalling issues as our officers worked through the night. Our General Manager (GM), B.G.Mallya was monitoring the situation through the night despite being on an official tour to Salem (Tamil Nadu), while the DRM monitored the situation from the control office," DRM Chennai tweeted.

Earlier in a tweet in the morning, the DRM had explained that the weather conditions in the city had disrupted the power supply to their Overhead Equipment (OHE) and minor signalling failures in all the suburban sections, due to which they expected delay in suburban services.

“Friends, it has been a rough night for all of us due to the sudden heavy rains and gusty winds, which had caused disruption of power supply to our OHE and minor signalling failures in all suburban sections. Due to the above, a marginal delay in suburban services can be expected," read another tweet from DRM Chennai.

"We regret the delays caused to the long-distance trains early in the morning due to the above factors but we have tried our best to minimise the inconvenience caused to you. Sometimes, despite being fully prepared, we appear powerless before the forces of nature," they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while also issuing severe warnings associated with Cyclone Asani.