An orange alert has been issued in many parts of Tamil Nadu and people have been warned of potential flooding and waterlogging.

Amid heavy rainfall and the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning for heavy to very heavy showers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced a holiday for schools and colleges in four districts on Tuesday, October 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state government has also issued a work-from-home advisory for these areas from October 15 to 18.

On Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a red alert for many parts of Chennai citing adverse weather conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the weather department, rainfall of up to 20 cm in a single day is predicted during the monsoon.

Heavy rainfall warning The IMD had predicted that several districts, including Dharamapuri, Salem, Nilgiris, and Erode, may experience heavy rainfall. The state capital, Chennai, and nearby districts could witness heavy rains due to the anticipated arrival of the northeast monsoon by October 15 or 16.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Dharmapuri, Salem, Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts," the weather department said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also forecast heavy rains at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam districts and Puducherry and Karaikal among others.

The IMD predicted that between October 12 and 16, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may witness isolated heavy rainfall, which would be extreme on October 14-15. Citing this, an orange alert has been issued on these dates in the region and people have been warned of potential flooding and waterlogging.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between October 12 and 16, with the most intense downpours likely on October 14-15. An orange alert has been issued from October 14-16," said the weather department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has also issued a warning to fishermen, advising them not to go in or around the sea until October 17 due to rough sea conditions and gusty winds.