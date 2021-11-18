The India Meteorological Department, Chennai has said that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the low pressure around the coast today.

"Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall as the low-pressure around the coast on Thursday. Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall," said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of IMD-Chennai as told to news agency ANI.

He further said, "Heavy rainfall expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi; remaining districts to expect light to moderate rainfall."

Balachandran has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea. He said, "Fishermen are not advised to venture into the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal, along the coast of north TN & south Andhra from November 18 onwards."

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on November 11.

With the onset of northeastern rains couple of weeks ago, Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains, causing flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.