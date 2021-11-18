Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Chennai rain: IMD predicts heavy downpour today, issues red alert

Chennai rain: IMD predicts heavy downpour today, issues red alert

Members of police move in a boat through a water-logged neighbourhood looking for residents to evacuate them to safer place after heavy rains in Chennai(File photo),
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Livemint

  • With the onset of northeastern rains couple of weeks ago, Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains, causing flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the state

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The India Meteorological Department, Chennai has said that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the low pressure around the coast today.

The India Meteorological Department, Chennai has said that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the low pressure around the coast today.

"Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall as the low-pressure around the coast on Thursday. Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall," said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of IMD-Chennai as told to news agency ANI.

"Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall as the low-pressure around the coast on Thursday. Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall," said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of IMD-Chennai as told to news agency ANI.

He further said, "Heavy rainfall expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi; remaining districts to expect light to moderate rainfall."

He further said, "Heavy rainfall expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi; remaining districts to expect light to moderate rainfall."

Balachandran has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea. He said, "Fishermen are not advised to venture into the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal, along the coast of north TN & south Andhra from November 18 onwards."

Balachandran has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea. He said, "Fishermen are not advised to venture into the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal, along the coast of north TN & south Andhra from November 18 onwards."

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on November 11.

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on November 11.

With the onset of northeastern rains couple of weeks ago, Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains, causing flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the state.

With the onset of northeastern rains couple of weeks ago, Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains, causing flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the state.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!