Heavy rains continue to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in the city and also affecting the railway services, according to the Southern Railway zone.

The office of Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai on Thursday said that the majority of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur had been suspended due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur.

"Dear passengers, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, most of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended. There are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. Please plan travel accordingly," said DRM, Chennai.

However, it later tweeted,"We are happy to inform that there has been an improvement in the number of services from Chennai Central towards Tiruvallur and Arakkonam and only a few services are suspended for the time being. Work is underway to bring the train services back to normal."

In another tweet, it said,"Dear passengers, regarding long distance trains, only marginal delays can be expected in arrivals and departures, especially for those trains going towards and coming from Arakkonam and Gudur. Trains moving south from Egmore towards Chengalpattu are moving normally, as of now."

It also said," Mobile No.8300052104 is also provided for the benefit of passengers, to help all passengers with queries regarding train operations tomorrow, in view of the heavy rains forecast. This is in addition to the two P&T helplines already provided - 044- 25330952 and 044- 25330953!.

Meanwhile, As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), depression would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening.

"Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of November 11, 2021," IMD said.

