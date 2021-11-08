Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chennai rain: Intense downpour brings the city to standstill, schools shut in 4 districts

Chennai rain: Intense downpour brings the city to standstill, schools shut in 4 districts

The rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday night and Sunday left most of the city underwater
08:16 AM IST

  Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall,

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chennai came to a standstill with many areas flooded after the southern Indian coast was battered by heavy rainfall overnight, prompting authorities to issue warnings and evacuate people from low-lying areas.

The IMD has predicted more rainfall in the city which has received heavy rainfall after almost six years. 

Cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu:

A cyclonic circulation lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9, the Meteorological department said on Sunday and has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.

Rescue work:

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been despatched to Madurai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur to assist in rescue work while SDRF teams have been sent to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts. A 24-hr toll free number-- 1070, has been set up to receive rain related complaints in the city.

Schools closed:

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a two-day holiday for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram districts due to heavy rainfall.

The traffic movement on Guindy-Koyambedu road has been affected due to waterlogging as a result of heavy rainfall in Chennai.

The Chief Minister informed that including Chennai, 11 other districts are also affected due to rainfall of about 20 cm and above, which is unusual. He said that other districts did not witness much rainfall, but instructed 24x7 vigilance in such districts.

Northeast monsoon:

The start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall, a weather official said. From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and the showers became non-stop since last night.

Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall.

The state government has set up pump sets in different 500 locations to remove the logged water. Further, 50,000 food packets were also distributed. Relief camps providing food, shelter and medical care have been opened in the city.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted 'moderate' rain in the city till November 11. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been predicted for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh till November 11.

