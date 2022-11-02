Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Chennai rain live updates: Heavy rainfall lashes city, school closed, 2 dead

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:09 AM ISTLivemint
Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy rainfall, in Chennai

  • Chennai rain live updates: The Regional Meterological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai till November 2 and heavy to very heavy rainfall in adjoining districts Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu among others in the next few days

Chennai rain live updates:  It was record rains for Chennai and suburbs on Tuesday that began overnight, leading to inundation in a string of localities in city and on the outskirts, while two persons were killed in rain related incidents. Catch all the live updates: 

02 Nov 2022, 10:09 AM IST Heavy rainfall in these parts of Chennai

For the first time in three decades, Nungambakkam, a core city area recorded 8 CM in a single day and suburban Red Hills 13 CM followed by 12 CM in Perambur, also in the city. There was widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and showers ranged between 1 CM to 9 CM, which includes Cauvery delta areas and coastal regions like Kanyakumari

02 Nov 2022, 10:04 AM IST Two people dead

Two persons were killed in rain related incidents on Tuesday

02 Nov 2022, 10:03 AM IST Visuals from Kolathur area in Chennai

1
02 Nov 2022, 10:00 AM IST Forecast for thursday

On Thursday it is forecast that light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area

02 Nov 2022, 09:58 AM IST Heavy rainfall likely in these areas 

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area

02 Nov 2022, 09:57 AM IST Forecast of heavy rainfall

The Regional Meterological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai till November 2 and heavy to very heavy rainfall in adjoining districts Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu among others in the next few days

02 Nov 2022, 09:57 AM IST Holiday for schools

The state government on Wednesday declared a holiday for schools in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur districts today.

