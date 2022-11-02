Chennai rain live updates: Heavy rainfall lashes city, school closed, 2 dead

Chennai rain live updates: It was record rains for Chennai and suburbs on Tuesday that began overnight, leading to inundation in a string of localities in city and on the outskirts, while two persons were killed in rain related incidents. Catch all the live updates:
02 Nov 2022, 10:09 AM IST
Heavy rainfall in these parts of Chennai
For the first time in three decades, Nungambakkam, a core city area recorded 8 CM in a single day and suburban Red Hills 13 CM followed by 12 CM in Perambur, also in the city. There was widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and showers ranged between 1 CM to 9 CM, which includes Cauvery delta areas and coastal regions like Kanyakumari
02 Nov 2022, 10:04 AM IST
Two people dead
Two persons were killed in rain related incidents on Tuesday
02 Nov 2022, 10:03 AM IST
Visuals from Kolathur area in Chennai
02 Nov 2022, 10:00 AM IST
Forecast for thursday
On Thursday it is forecast that light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area
02 Nov 2022, 09:58 AM IST
Heavy rainfall likely in these areas
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area
02 Nov 2022, 09:57 AM IST
Forecast of heavy rainfall
The Regional Meterological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai till November 2 and heavy to very heavy rainfall in adjoining districts Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu among others in the next few days
02 Nov 2022, 09:57 AM IST
Holiday for schools
The state government on Wednesday declared a holiday for schools in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur districts today.