Chennai rain: School holiday declared in seven districts today2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 08:30 AM IST
- Chennai on Tuesday recorded 8.4 cm of rainfall, making it the highest downpour the southern city has witnessed in 30 years
Heavy rainfall continued to lash Chennai on Wednesday. As many as seven districts have declared school holidays due to heavy rain on 2 November. The districts where schools are shut today include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Ranipet, Villuppuram, and Vellore.