Weather live updates: Tamil Nadu braces for possible cyclone; schools in Chennai closed as rain wreaks havoc

Tamil Nadu weather live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that there is a possibility of a cyclone developing over the South Bay of Bengal. The weather agency further said it is likely to move west-northwestwards and is expected to concentrate into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and south Andhra Pradesh, by today afternoon.
A red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall—has been issued by the weather agency for several districts in the coastal state: Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram, while the capital Chennai has been placed under an orange alert.
Parts of the southern state, including the capital Chennai, have been inundated, affecting normal life. Schools, colleges have been closed in Chennai. Neighbouring Puducherry has also announced a school holiday on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Chennai's iconic Marina Beach is experiencing rough weather, with strong winds battering the coast as the northeast monsoon intensifies.
The latest IMD bulletin reads: “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts, and the Karaikal area.” “Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, and Pudukkottai districts.”
Chennai Weather Forecast
Chennai residents can expect another wet day, with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai on Wednesday issued an ‘orange’ alert for several areas, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
Moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in these districts over the next hour.
Several areas of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, were waterlogged following incessant rains. Trees were uprooted in Choolaimedu, Chennai, and waterlogging was also reported in the area.
Waterlogging witnessed in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi due to the continuous heavy rainfall in the city and its suburban areas.
In view of the heavy rainfall, Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed the Revenue and Police departments to remain fully alert. The Collector conducted a video conference with officials and instructed them to be completely prepared to handle any situation arising from the continuous heavy rains, according to news agency ANI.
A social media user shared a video of a waterlogged street from Chennai’s Choolai.
Chennai weather live updates: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday conducted field inspections to review precautionary and preventive measures being undertaken across Chennai to face the Northeast Monsoon.
Accompanied by senior officials from various government departments, Udhayanidhi Stalin personally inspected the Narayanapuram Lake in Pallikaranai, which has reached its full capacity and is overflowing. He also examined the outflow of water from the lake's surplus channel, according to an official release.
Chennai weather live updates: Due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, Chennai is expected to receive heavy rainfall today.
Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging at the Viluppuram new bus stand, leaving passengers stranded and disrupting movement.
Tamil Nadu weather live updates: All schools in Chennai will be closed on Wednesday due to a heavy rain warning, according to an announcement made by Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade.