Weather live updates: Tamil Nadu braces for possible cyclone; schools in Chennai closed as rain wreaks havoc

Tamil Nadu weather live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that there is a possibility of a cyclone developing over the South Bay of Bengal. The weather agency further said it is likely to move west-northwestwards and is expected to concentrate into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and south Andhra Pradesh, by today afternoon.

A red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall—has been issued by the weather agency for several districts in the coastal state: Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram, while the capital Chennai has been placed under an orange alert.

Parts of the southern state, including the capital Chennai, have been inundated, affecting normal life. Schools, colleges have been closed in Chennai. Neighbouring Puducherry has also announced a school holiday on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chennai's iconic Marina Beach is experiencing rough weather, with strong winds battering the coast as the northeast monsoon intensifies.

The latest IMD bulletin reads: “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts, and the Karaikal area.” “Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, and Pudukkottai districts.”

Chennai Weather Forecast

Chennai residents can expect another wet day, with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.