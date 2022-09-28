Chennai rains 2022: Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm to continue till Friday2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 09:20 AM IST
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area on Wednesday
After receiving heavy rainfall from last two days, Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu will continue to witness heavy rainfall with thunder till Friday due to a cyclonic circulation over North West and West Central Bay of Bengal, according to the IMD weather report.