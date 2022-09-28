After receiving heavy rainfall from last two days, Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu will continue to witness heavy rainfall with thunder till Friday due to a cyclonic circulation over North West and West Central Bay of Bengal, according to the IMD weather report.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over in Chennai till 30 September. The department has also predicted isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms over parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai. Earlier it was predicted that regions of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rainfall with lightning till Wednesday.

According to the regional IMD forecast centre in Chennai, there will be thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rainfall in Chennai in the next twenty four hours. The city will witness maximum and minimum temperatures of around 34-35 ˚C and 26-27 ˚C . For the next day, Chennai will continue to witness thunderstorms and lightning with a cloudy sky.

Heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm in southern states on Wednesday

- As per IMD forecast, there will be heavy rainfall at isolated places of Tamil Nadu along with Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana.

- There will be severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

- There will be thunderstorms with lightning in states of central and eastern India as well.

- Tamil Nadu will also witness strong wind (flowing at a speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) on 28 September. Areas of southwest Bay of Bengal and coastal Tamil Nadu will experience the high-speed wind on the day. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

IMD forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and other regions till Friday

- There will be heavy rainfall at places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area on Wednesday. Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, etc will receive heavy rainfall.

- On Thursday, there will be light to moderate rain accompanied by a thunderstorm in isolated places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

- Friday and Saturday will showcase similar weather for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. There will be light to moderate rain at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. There will be heavy rainfall at isolated places of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana.