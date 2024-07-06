Chennai rains: Flight operations affected after heavy showers lashed several parts of the city

Chennai grapples with heavy rainfall on Saturday, July 6, as showers overnight in several parts of the city has taken a toll on flight services.

First Published6 Jul 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Chennai rains: The maximum and minimum temperature during the day is predicted to be 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.
Chennai rains: The maximum and minimum temperature during the day is predicted to be 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.(AFP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Saturday, July 6, states, “Rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night” in Chennai. The maximum and minimum temperature during the day is predicted to be 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The prediction for the next two days notes partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm, as per the extended range forecast. The region may witness light rain and thunderstorm activity from July 9 to July 11. Over the next five days, the temperature is suggested to settle in the range 38 to 27 degrees Celsius.

First Published:6 Jul 2024, 07:40 AM IST
