Chennai rains: Flight operations affected after heavy showers lashed several parts of the city

Chennai grapples with heavy rainfall on Saturday, July 6, as showers overnight in several parts of the city has taken a toll on flight services.

VIDEO | Rainfall in several parts of Chennai affects flight services.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Saturday, July 6, states, “Rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night” in Chennai. The maximum and minimum temperature during the day is predicted to be 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.