Steady rains pounded Chennai, its nearby districts, and Puducherry, affecting public transport, including bus, train, and flight services as the cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ made landfall. Authorities moved people from vulnerable areas to safe shelters.

Flash flood warning Moreover, in an official release, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a moderate to high flash flood risk is expected in several watersheds and neighbourhoods across the following meteorological sub-divisions in the next 24 hours:

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam: Prakasam and Nellore districts

Rayalaseema: Chittoor and Kadapa districts

South Interior Karnataka: Chamarajanagar, Kolar, and Ramnagar districts

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: Ariyalur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharampuri, Erode, Kanchipuram, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry, and Vellore districts.

Heavy rainfall in these areas may cause surface runoff and inundation in low-lying regions and areas with saturated soils. This could lead to localised flooding, especially in the areas highlighted on the provided map.

24 hours Outlook for the Flash Flood Risk (FFR) till 1130 IST of 01-12-2024. (Photo: IMD)

As reported by PTI, Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran informed there were no immediate reports of a major damage in the aftermath of the cyclone and said related details could be known possibly by Sunday.

Impact Rainwater inundated the premises of two state-run hospitals in Chromepet, Chennai — a general hospital and a thoracic medicine facility — both of which are heavily frequented by patients. The water level inside the hospitals reached ankle height, creating a difficult situation for both patients and medical staff. In response, local authorities and the police deployed sandbags at the hospital entry points and assured that measures were being taken to resolve the issue.

Additionally, operations at Chennai airport were disrupted due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal. The airport authorities announced a suspension of operations until 4 am on Sunday after two runways and a taxiway were flooded.

PTI reported citing official sources said apart from the cancellation of 55 flights, 19 others were diverted. The services include both domestic and international flights.

In Chennai, milk supply and services of sanitary workers continued despite rains. Electricity supply, disconnected in most areas due to the strong winds was gradually restored. Eighteen disaster relief teams were stationed in vulnerable areas, PTI reported.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed the implemented action plan and made spot inspections. Stalin chaired a virtual meet with district collectors/top civic officials of northern districts to assess the ground situation and spoke to inmates of a relief camp in Chengelpet district.

Greater Chennai Corporation distributed food to 2,32,200 people. In 8 relief camps, nearly 200 people from low-lying areas were housed. Udhayanidhi told reporters, “food is being provided free of cost in all the 386 Amma Canteens today.”

He said 1,700 motor pumps were being used to clear water-logging, on a war-footing in about 334 locations. As many as 27 fallen trees were removed immediately.

Of the 22 subways, 6 have been temporarily closed.

"Work to clear water stagnation in subways is on in full swing," he said. Detailing precautionary steps such as desilting, he said as a result, despite heavy rains the extent of inundation was relatively less.

Citing data and observations, IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, Additional Director General, S Balachandran told PTI that the process of the cyclone's landfall commenced at about 5.30 pm on November 30.

The landfall of Cyclone Fengal was reported to be close to the Puducherry area, with the process expected to be completed by midnight.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that 500 medical camps would be set up on December 1 across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore to address any health-related needs following the cyclone.

In Puducherry, authorities reported no immediate major damage. However, the Union Territory administration had sent SMS alerts to 12 lakh residents, urging them to remain vigilant ahead of the cyclone's landfall.