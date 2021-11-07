Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Chennai rains: Heavy downpour causes waterlogging in many parts. See photos

Chennai rains: Heavy downpour causes waterlogging in many parts. See photos

Severe waterlogging in MMDA colony following heavy rainfall in Chennai
1 min read . 12:47 PM IST Livemint

  • IMD predicts 'moderate' rain in the city till 11 November

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburban areas overnight and it continues, with waterlogging all around and authorities on Sunday sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as two city reservoirs are set to be opened. 

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburban areas overnight and it continues, with waterlogging all around and authorities on Sunday sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as two city reservoirs are set to be opened. 

IMD predicts 'moderate' rain in the city till 11 November

IMD predicts 'moderate' rain in the city till 11 November

From yesterday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since night that led to inundation in many areas, inconveniencing people. 

From yesterday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since night that led to inundation in many areas, inconveniencing people. 

View Full Image
Severe waterlogging in MMDA colony following heavy rainfall in Chennai
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Severe waterlogging in MMDA colony following heavy rainfall in Chennai
Click on the image to enlarge

Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, that serve as important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city would be opened to let out surplus rain water, authorities here announced. 

Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, that serve as important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city would be opened to let out surplus rain water, authorities here announced. 

View Full Image
Severe waterlogging in MMDA colony following heavy rainfall in Chennai
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Severe waterlogging in MMDA colony following heavy rainfall in Chennai
Click on the image to enlarge

Sounding a preliminary flood alert, the state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations. 

Sounding a preliminary flood alert, the state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!