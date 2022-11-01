After recording heavy rainfall in Chennai, schools in certain areas of the city were closed. Today, heavy rainfall was recorded in Nagapattinam district. It was recorded at 45.40 mm of rainfall. After heavy rainfall water logging can be seen in parts of Chennai. People can be seen facing trouble while crossing roads. Also, vehicles have been put to a stop between knee-height level water.

Following the heavy downpour, the District collector announced holidays for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai (Only schools), Thiruvarur, and Nagaipattam due to heavy rain.

Chennai is set to have a few more rainy days; the minimum temperature in the city has dipped to 23 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains over a few places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts. Similarly, a few places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal too are likely to witness heavy rains.