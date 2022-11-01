Chennai rains: Heavy rain likely over the city, schools in certain areas closed1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 12:39 PM IST
Heavy rainfall was recorded in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu. Schools and colleges closed in some places
After recording heavy rainfall in Chennai, schools in certain areas of the city were closed. Today, heavy rainfall was recorded in Nagapattinam district. It was recorded at 45.40 mm of rainfall. After heavy rainfall water logging can be seen in parts of Chennai. People can be seen facing trouble while crossing roads. Also, vehicles have been put to a stop between knee-height level water.