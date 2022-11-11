Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert; rain forecast for two more days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday announced that the Northwest monsoon is active over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Around 21 locations of Tamil Nadu have received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours including the capital Chennai, which recorded 64.5mm of rainfall till 8:30 AM on Friday. The city is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till at least 13 November.

