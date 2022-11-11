Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert; rain forecast for two more days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday announced that the Northwest monsoon is active over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Around 21 locations of Tamil Nadu have received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours including the capital Chennai, which recorded 64.5mm of rainfall till 8:30 AM on Friday. The city is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till at least 13 November.
The regional weather department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in several areas of Chennai, in the next 24 hours. The roads of several areas in the city were choked with water affecting the movement of traffic.
Tamil Nadu Police informed that the Puzhal-Soorappattu Vinayagapuram subway is closed and traffic is diverted from several localities as the water drain network of the city was under improvement. The authorities are also using heavy-duty motors to pump out rainwater from the waterlogged localities.
“Sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Heavy-very heavy rain with thunderstorms & lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 29˚C and 23- 24˚C respectively," weather report of Chennai and neighboring areas for the next 24 hours said.
The weather department has issued a red alert to Chennai, Thiruvallur, and Kanchipuram citing the expected rains. Schools in several areas of Tamil Nadu and Chennai are already closed and are expected to be closed for the next two days.
IMD has also warned fishermen to not venture into the sea from 11 November to 13 November as high wind speed is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Comorin area.
“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar & adjoining Comorin area, along-off Tamilnadu coast and over Southwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned," the IMD said.
