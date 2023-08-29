Chennai Rains: IMD predicts heavy rains in THESE Tamil Nadu districts today. Check details here1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Chennai rains: Heavy rains predicted in parts of Tamil Nadu today, with light to moderate rain expected over the next five days. Maximum temp: 36-37°C, minimum temp: 26-27°C.
Chennai rains: The Regional weather department in Tamil Nadu has predicted heavy rains in several parts of the state today. As per Regional Meterological Centre in Chennai, light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area today.