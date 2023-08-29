Chennai rains: The Regional weather department in Tamil Nadu has predicted heavy rains in several parts of the state today. As per Regional Meterological Centre in Chennai, light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area today.

Moreover, the weather department has predicted heavy rains in Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Tiruchirapalli, Dindigul, Theni and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu today.

Giving predictions for the next five day till 3 September, the weather department said that light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Speaking about the temperature for the next 48 hours, it said that the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to be 36-37 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27 degree Celsius.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, IMD has predicted heavy rains in Northeast India, East India and South India till 31 August. As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over the Northeastern region during next 3 days.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

Northeast India:

-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over the region during next 3 days i.e. till 31 August.

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 27th; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 28th & 29th August 2023.

South India:

-Subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of the country during next 3 days.

-Hot and Humid weather likely to prevail over Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu till 29 August.