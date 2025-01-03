Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next six days, Indian Meteorological Department said.

According to the advisory, light to moderate rain is expected to continue in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with light fog anticipated in the mornings, from January 3 to January 8. Frost is likely in certain parts of the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal (Dindigul district) hill regions during the night.

Light rain is likely in a few locations across Chennai.

Coldwave in Kashmir Rajasthan woke up to a chilly morning on Friday, as temperatures dropped across several districts of the state, severely affecting the daily life of the people.

In Jaipur, a dense layer of fog blanketed the city, reducing visibility while the temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius. In Jaisalmer, the temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 7 degrees Celsius in Udaipur, 9.2 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, and 7.8 degrees Celsius in Churu, according to IMD data recorded at 5:30 am on Friday.

Similar conditions were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Agra as visibility dropped to zero and a thick layer of fog descended on the city. In Lucknow, the temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, and in Jhansi, it was 8.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data recorded at 3:30 am on Friday.

Also Read | Coldwave conditions to prevail in these states for next 2 days

In Jammu and Kashmir, coldwave conditions persisted, with temperatures plunging below zero in many areas. The cold weather has caused the surface of Dal Lake to remain frozen. At 8:30 am, Srinagar recorded a temperature of -1.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, -3.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 3.6 degrees Celsius in Banihal, and -1 degree Celsius in Kupwara, as per IMD.