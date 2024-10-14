Chennai Rains: IMD red alert floods Internet with memes, people park cars on flyovers

The IMD heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts in the next 24 hours has flooded the Internet with memes as people in Chennai park their vehicles on flyovers as a precautionary measure against floods

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published14 Oct 2024, 09:34 PM IST
Chennai Rains: IMD red alert floods Internet with memes, people park cars on flyovers
Chennai Rains: IMD red alert floods Internet with memes, people park cars on flyovers

The India Meteorological Department’s ( IMD) heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts in the next 24 hours has flooded the Internet with memes as people in Chennai park their vehicles on flyovers as a precautionary measure against floods.

Earlier on October 13, the Tamil Nadu government issued an alert advising people to prepare for the harsh weather. The government also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, and 3 other districts for Tuesday, October 15. Authorities issued an advisory to IT companies in these districts to allow employees to work from home (WFH) from October 15 to 18.

Also Read | Chennai rains: Intensity of rainfall to increase, heavy showers expected in…

While the state government advisory is asking people to prepare for the harsh weather, the commoners' precautionary measures have flooded social media with memes.

In a viral video, some cars are seen parked on a flyover. The cars were parked at a higher altitude to keep them from drowning in the floodwater. As soon as the video was shared online, it went viral.

Also Read | Chennai rain alert: Schools, colleges shut, WFH advisory for October 15

"My car got lost in the rain last year. That's why I stopped here now," Sun News quoted a Chennai resident as saying.

Most of social media users found the idea impressive, some others, however, called it a hassle for other commuters on the flyovers.

Also Read | Power cut in Chennai today: 5-hour outage for 2 days to impact THESE areas

‘Already started to park car on velachery bridge??’ a user @mani17081996 reacted by sharing a post of vehicles parked on a flyover.

Some others, however, slammed the move and asked, “They stop because of the bridge! I wonder what they would do if there was no bridge!”

The State government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, and 3 other districts for Tuesday, October 15. Authorities issued an advisory to IT companies in these districts to allow employees to work from home (WFH) from October 15 to 18. Reacting to the government order, a user shared a hilarious meme about the Chennai Rains.

Some other memes on Chennai Rains:

Stay safe Makkale !!

Non IT people going to office tomorrow be like

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 09:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaChennai Rains: IMD red alert floods Internet with memes, people park cars on flyovers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.