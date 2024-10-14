Chennai rains: Intensity of rainfall to increase, heavy showers to lash THESE districts

Chennai rain news: Weather expert Dr S Balachandran said Sunday evening that heavy rainfall is likely to hit Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. He said the intensity of rainfall may increase on Tuesday, October 15.

"...In 24 hours, heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. Heavy rainfall is expected in north coastal districts from Delta till Tiruvallur tomorrow," said S Balachandran, the Scientist and Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre.