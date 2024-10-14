Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Chennai rains: Intensity of rainfall to increase, heavy showers to lash THESE districts

Livemint

Chennai rains: A weather official said the intensity of rainfall may increase on Tuesday, October 15. He also shared names of districts in Tamil Nadu where extremely heavy rainfall is expected.

Chennai: Restoration work underway after Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train collided with a stationary goods train on Friday, amid rain, at Kavaraipettai near Chennai, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

Chennai rain news: Weather expert Dr S Balachandran said Sunday evening that heavy rainfall is likely to hit Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. He said the intensity of rainfall may increase on Tuesday, October 15.

"...In 24 hours, heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. Heavy rainfall is expected in north coastal districts from Delta till Tiruvallur tomorrow," said S Balachandran, the Scientist and Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre.

He also advised fishermen not to venture into the seas.

