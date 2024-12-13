Chennai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across most areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations. Here are the top ten updates:

The IMD also predicts isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy showers at one or two places, particularly in the Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu.

2. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in several districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

3. In addition, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts of Tamilnadu.

4. The weather department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Friday, with heavy rain expected at one or two places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu.

5. Meanwhile, IMD in its official release has said, “Fishermen are advised not to venture into along and off Sri Lanka coast on 12th;Comorin area on 12th& 13th;Southwest Bay of Bengal on 12th& 16th; Tamil Nadu coasts on 12th&13th; along and off Kerala coasts during 12th -14th; Gulf of Mannar on 13th& 14th; Southeast Bay of Bengal on 15th& 16th;south Andaman Sea during 14th -16thDecember.”

6. Whereas on Saturday, light to moderate rain at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area is likely to occur, the IMD added. Deputy Director General from the Chennai Meteorological Department, Balachandran said that yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast, has remained stagnant over the Gulf of Mannar and its surroundings.

7. Balachandran also reported that the past 24 hours saw very high rainfall at four locations, while 72 places recorded heavy rainfall. Balachandran also reported that the North East monsoon is vigorous in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

8. "Yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast lay over the Gulf of Mannar and the neighbourhood now lies at the same area with the associated upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system will weaken now," he said, adding, "North-East monsoon is vigorous in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Four places recorded very high rainfall and 72 places recorded heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours."

9. Meanwhile, as a precaution against the forecasted heavy rain, all schools will remain closed in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts.

The North-East monsoon is vigorous in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

10. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert across several districts in Tamil Nadu. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for moderate rains, with light thunderstorms across Vellore, Perambur, Salem, Namakkal, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Dindigul.