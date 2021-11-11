Several regions in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai were inundated due to incessant rainfall for the past three days. A video has surfaced online showing the rainwater entering the popular ESI hospital in KK Nagar, Chennai. However, a doctor informed that the hospital's services have not been affected by the rainwater. Both OPDs and Covid-19 wards were operational. "All facilities including OPDs are operational here with the available manpower. The hospital wards including COVID19 wards are not affected," Dr Mahesh of ESI hospital told ANI news agency.

#WATCH Rainwater enters ESI Hospital located in Chennai's KK Nagar



All facilities including OPDs are operational here with the available manpower. The hospital wards including COVID19 wards are not affected, says Dr Mahesh of ESI hospital pic.twitter.com/WsWPtgG3Bc — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Additionally, Chennai's Marina beach was also flooded after non-stop rainfall because of the cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

#WATCH Chennai's popular Marina beach flooded due to heavy downpour as a result of cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/L6N4iIhj1u — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai will continue to reel under the heavy rainfall on Thursday as well. The depression over the Bay of Bengal will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh this evening and the city would witness "strong" winds up to 45 km, the weather office informed. So far 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains.

The heavy and continuous rainfall has affected vehicular movement and caused waterlogging in the city. Incessant rain caused water-logging in several parts of Chennai including the areas of Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road. The Kodambakkam area of Chennai even witnessed trees being uprooted with waterlogging.

Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Tamil Nadu said, "13 subways waterlogged will be cleared, 160 fallen trees removed. In last 4 days, almost 20 lakh people given food packets in Chennai".

Meanwhile, the Chennai district administration has shut schools and colleges in view of waterlogging in the city while some train services were still suspended.

The heavy rainfall started battering the city after the arrival of the northeast monsoon which runs from October to December, especially in south India. Tamil Nadu has got 50% more rainfall for Northeast monsoon from October 1 till now. Chennai district has got 61cm rainfall compared to usual 41cm in the same period

