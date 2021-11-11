Chennai rains: Rainwater enters ESI hospital, Marina beach flooded. Watch videos

Several regions in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai were inundated due to incessant rainfall for the past three days. A video has surfaced online showing the rainwater entering the popular ESI hospital in KK Nagar, Chennai. However, a doctor informed that the hospital's services have not been affected by the rainwater. Both OPDs and Covid-19 wards were operational. "All facilities including OPDs are operational here with the available manpower. The hospital wards including COVID19 wards are not affected," Dr Mahesh of ESI hospital told ANI news agency.

