Chennai rains: Superstar Rajinikanth’s house premises flooded as city faces heavy downpour | Watch

Heavy rain continue to lash Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu today, i.e. on October 16, bringing residential neighborhoods and roads under knee-deep water and leading to traffic congestion besides affecting public transport services. Not just this, heavy rains has also flooded premises of superstar Rajinikanth's villa in Poes Garden, a report by Deccan Herald stated. A video was also shared by a journalist on X.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

Chennai weather update As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts on October 16, while an orange alert has been issued over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Vellore districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

On October 17, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Krishnagiri districts while heavy rains has been predicted over Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Chengalpattu districts.

Meanwhile, a depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall near the coast between Puducherry and Nellore on October 17 morning and is likely to cause heavy rainfall in several places of South Coast and Rayalaseema.