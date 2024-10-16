Heavy rain continue to lash Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu today, i.e. on October 16, bringing residential neighborhoods and roads under knee-deep water and leading to traffic congestion besides affecting public transport services. Not just this, heavy rains has also flooded premises of superstar Rajinikanth's villa in Poes Garden, a report by Deccan Herald stated. A video was also shared by a journalist on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Livemint could not independently verify this news development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai weather update As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts on October 16, while an orange alert has been issued over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Vellore districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

On October 17, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Krishnagiri districts while heavy rains has been predicted over Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Chengalpattu districts.

Meanwhile, a depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall near the coast between Puducherry and Nellore on October 17 morning and is likely to cause heavy rainfall in several places of South Coast and Rayalaseema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, IMD stated, “The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speedof 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the16th October 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.1° N and longitude 83.4°E, about 360 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 390 km east ofPuducherry and 450 km southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh).Itis likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu - South AndhraPradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during early morning of 17th October."