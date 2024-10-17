Chennai rains: IMD issues ‘orange’ alert, roads waterlogged, update on schools and colleges open & more

Chennai rains: The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and six other Tamil Nadu districts due to heavy rain from a depression in the Bay of Bengal. Waterlogging has been reported, prompting food support in Amma canteens for affected residents.

Updated17 Oct 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Chennai rains: People push an auto-rickshaw stuck on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Chennai on October 16.
Chennai rains: People push an auto-rickshaw stuck on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Chennai on October 16.(AFP)

Chennai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for seven districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on October 17. Further, some other parts of the state have been issued a yellow alert for the day.

In its last update, the Met department said that a depression over the Bay of Bengal is causing heavy downpours and flooding, adding that it is likely to pass over northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh today.

TN Chief Minister MK Stalin said that water stagnation in most places has been cleared and announced that food will be served free of cost in Amma canteens in Chennai today, “to support poor and ordinary people”.

Orange alert issued for Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rain is likely in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram districts and Puducherry.

As per the IMD update, southern Andhra Pradesh, many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and southern Karnataka are set to experience rainfall.

What triggered the Tamil Nadu and Chennai rain?

According to the IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal has caused heavy rainfall in South India. Waterlogging was reported in several parts of the state, including Chennai. Visuals showed people wading through knee-deep waters in Chennai as several parts of the city reeled under a flood due to rainfall. Streets and roads were flooded with muddy water following heavy rainfall.

Schools, Colleges, Trains, Flights, & Bus Services Disrupted

  • The Tamil Nadu government said over 200 boats and disaster response teams had been deployed, and schools, colleges, and government offices were closed, AP reported.
  • Schools, colleges, and government offices were shut on October 16 due to heavy rains and flooding, and the same is likely to continue today, even though an official announcement has not been made.
  • Bus services were affected in several areas.
  • The Southern Railway cancelled four express trains, including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, due to waterlogging.
  • Several domestic flights were also cancelled as a sufficient number of passengers did not turn up to use the services.

(With inputs from Agencies)

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 08:23 AM IST
