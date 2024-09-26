Chennai rains: Tamil Nadu’s capital waterlogged amid yellow alert; check weather forecast here

Chennai rains: Torrential rains wreaked havoc across Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai, on Wednesday night, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai issued a yellow alert and nowcast warning of heavy rains in Chennai today.
According to weather department data, Valparai weather station in Coimbatore recorded 8.0 mm rainfall, Thiruttani weather station in Tiruvallur district received 5.0 mm rainfall, Cuddalore weather station received 0.2 mm rainfall, Vellore weather station received 0.4 mm rainfall, and Puducherry received 0.3 mm rainfall, reported ANI.
IMD in its latest press release dated September 25 said, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Coastal Karnataka; Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam; Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall over North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the week.”
