Chennai rains: Torrential rains wreaked havoc across Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai, on Wednesday night, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai issued a yellow alert and nowcast warning of heavy rains in Chennai today.

According to weather department data, Valparai weather station in Coimbatore recorded 8.0 mm rainfall, Thiruttani weather station in Tiruvallur district received 5.0 mm rainfall, Cuddalore weather station received 0.2 mm rainfall, Vellore weather station received 0.4 mm rainfall, and Puducherry received 0.3 mm rainfall, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}