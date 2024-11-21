Chennai rains today: More rains expected in Tamil Nadu districts. Are schools open or closed today?

According to the India Meteorological Department, a few places in Tamil Nadu are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, November 21.

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2024, 07:41 AM IST
Chennai rains today: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Thursday.
Chennai rains today: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Thursday.(PTI)

Chennai rains today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in many Tamil Nadu districts on Thursday. Additionally a thunderstorm warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the state capital is likely to witness a partially cloudy sky with pleasant weather. There is no prediction of rainfall in Chennai today, Thursday, November 21. However, people can wake up to misty morning today.

Are schools closed today?

Schools remained shut in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur districts due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, November 20. The decision came after the weather forecasting agency issued a red alert for several Tamil Nadu districts. So far there is no information about school holiday in Chennai and Tamil Nadu districts on November 21.

As there is no IMD heavy rainfall alert for November 21 in Chennai and other Tamil Nadu districts, schools are likely to function as usual today.

Tamil Nadu Rains: School holidays announced in state due to rains

On Wednesday, five Tamil Nadu districts announced holiday in the wake of heavy rainfall. Schools were shut in both Kanniyakumari and Pechiparai areas in Kanyakumari due to unfavourable weather on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, the district administration of Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal districts had declared a school holiday on November 19. In Karaikal, schools and colleges were closed, while in Thoothukudi, only schools were closed, with colleges remaining operational.

Chennai weather today

Chennai is likely to experience a pleasant weather today with very less possibility of rain. The minimum temperature is likely to remain around 25-26 degree Celsius and maximum temperature is likely to remain around 31-32 degree Celsius.

IMD alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

According to the latest weather bulletin Tamil Nadu is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next two to three days. However, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai & Ramanathapuram districts and Karaikal area on November 25.

