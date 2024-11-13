Chennai rains today: Heavy downpour expected in many Tamil Nadu districts, IMD issues alert. Schools shut today?

Chennai is expected to experience heavy rainfall on November 13, prompting the IMD to issue an alert for the city and eleven surrounding districts. As a precaution, Tuesday has been declared a school holiday in Chennai.

Livemint
Updated13 Nov 2024, 06:32 AM IST
Chennai rains: People push an auto-rickshaw stuck on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Chennai.
Chennai rains: People push an auto-rickshaw stuck on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Chennai.(AFP)

Chennai rains today: The Tamil Nadu capital is set to embrace heavy rainfall on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the city and eleven more districts.

According to the weather forecasting agency, a heavy downpour is expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Madurai, on Wednesday, November 13. Apart from heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning today.

Chennai rains school holiday

In the wake of the IMD alert, the administration declared Tuesday a school holiday in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. So far there has been no official announcement about school holiday on Wednesday, November 13.

IMD weather update

The India Meteorological Department has issued alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Chennai weather today

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely expected in a few parts of Chennai on Wednesday along with episodes of thunderstorm and lightning in some areas, according to Regional Meteorological Centre's latest weather bulletin.

Chennai's maximum temperature is likely to remain around 30 degree Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 24-25°C.  Several stations located in Chennai districts received a 8-10 cm rainfall on Tuesday, according to RMC. The maximum rainfall was received in Zone 14 Perungudi, Zone 12 Alandhur , Meenambakkam AWS , Zone 13 Adyar , Chennai, Alandur , YMCA Nandnam, etc.

The present weather conditions are the result of the upper air circulation observed over southwest Bay of Bengal which was followed by a low-pressure system over the same region on Monday, 11 November. The low pressure system remained over the region in Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, November 2024. The cyclonic circulation now extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 06:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaChennai rains today: Heavy downpour expected in many Tamil Nadu districts, IMD issues alert. Schools shut today?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.000.00
      Chennai
      77,311.000.00
      Delhi
      77,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.